Plans are in motion for the Department of Motor Vehicles to become a division under the Williams County Treasurer/Recorder, according to reports heard at Williams County’s regular session Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Helen Askim, Williams County human resource director, told Williams County Commissioners that is how things are organized in other counties.
“Our intent would be, because we have five employees in our DMV, to fill a manager position there to work with and on behalf of Patty (Ogurchak),” Askim said. “(That will) ensure that the work is getting done in that department, and that there is a senior person there if there is some resolution of issues needed, or whatever it may be.”
Askim said they will first seek to fill the manager’s role from within the ranks of the treasurer’s office.
“If that doesn’t happen, we would seek to fill it with an outside person,” she said.
The change will include some shifts in budgetary matters, Askim added.
That will just be a matter of making sure that funding for staff is coming from the right budget, Askim told the Williston Herald.
A second new position that Williams County Commissioners approved is for a staff accountant.
“Through attrition, we are moving some duties that were outside of financial to the financial department, where the technical and math skills seem to be a better fit,” Askim said.
Among these, a sheriff’s position that had such duties was eliminated. Mill levy statutory duties are also shifting from the Auditor’s office to finance. The new finance position will also play a role in implementing the shift from a county social service agency to a new, four-county human service zone.
Williams County Commissioners unanimously approved hiring both positions.
Askim added that NDSU will retain three positions in the county for extension services. One will be ag-related and is in the process of being hired, one is nutrition related, and the third, a new addition that is also in the process of being hired, will be parent/family-related.
Meanwhile, Commissioners authorized Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith to seek a $45,000 FEMA grant to update the hazard mitigation plan. The existing plan expires in 2022, Smith said.
The update will cost about $2,000 more than last time, so as to include cybersecurity measures.
“We’d apply for a grant for 75 percent, and we’d be responsible for 25 percent of it,” Smith said. “The 25 percent could be cash or an in-kind match.”
The maximum cost to the county would be $11,500, Smith said, but he expects most of that will come from in-kind matches.
Williams County commissioners also:
• Approved amendments to the joint powers agreement for Vector Control. The new director will be a department head under the county’s umbrella.
• Authorized signing a letter of intent that a $400,000 contribution to a seed-cleaning facility and greenhouse is intended to go directly to the Williston Research Extension Center. That will save about $20,000 in fees that would have been collected by the foundation that manages donations to the extension system.
• Approved pursuing use of the Sloulin airport terminal building as the site for an Emergency Operations Center. Williston City Commissioners have also signed off on the idea.
• Approved liability insurance at a 7 percent higher rate than last year with sole bidder, Manger Insurance. The additional cost is about $20,000.
• Held a public hearing for the first reading of an ordinance transferring mill levy statutory duties from the Williams County Auditor to the Williams County Finance Director.
• Authorized the Williams County Vice Chairman to sign a bridge inspection agreement with the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Williams County Chairman Steven Kemp and Williams County Commissioner Beau Anderson both attended the meeting by telephone.