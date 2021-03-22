Effective Wednesday, 3/24/21, Williams County will be placing Frost Restrictions on ALL County and Township roads.
During Frost Restrictions, all County and Township roads are restricted to the 6-ton axle weight limit. There are a few exceptions, which can be found on the Frost Law Map (https://www.williamsnd.com/county-highway-maps/).
If companies or individuals have questions, please call Williams County Highway at 701-577-4521.
Frost Law permits are available for Williams County and can be purchases from LoadPass (www.loadpasspermits.com). For questions about Frost Permits, please call the LoadPass Permit Office at 701-566-5576.