For the first time, the Williams County Park Board will be offering seasonal campsites at Blacktail Dam. Park Board Commissioners have approved 10 sites to be selected for long-term camping from May 1 through Sept. 30 at a cost of $1,750 per site.
Sites will be selected by Williams County Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum and will be available through a lottery system, which will opened March 29. Seasonal camping offers campers a savings of $110 over paying nightly. Only one RV or camper will be allowed per site; tent camping will not be permitted.
“Selecting 10 spots will give us a way to see if we have people interested in seasonal camping and see if we want to do it again in future years,” Ludlum said. “We hope that this trial run for seasonal camping encourages use of the park over our warmer months as well as make it more convenient for those that don’t want to move their camper often."
Lottery entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 16. Sites will be drawn during the regular Park Board meeting on April 20, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Williams County Commission Room.
For more information, and to enter in the lottery, visit www.williamsnd.com/blacktail-dam/.