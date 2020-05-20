Williams County Commissioners are not satisfied with the response rate for the 2020 Census so far, and are mulling the possibility of an incentive program to encourage more people to fill out their census.
According to figures shown during the County Commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, May 19, Williams County has a 43.1 percent rate of response to the Census so far.
“We need to get (the response rate) higher,” Kemp said, adding that he’d like to see Williams County doing better as compared to other cities in the state.
“I would love to see McKenzie, Divide, Dunn, Mountrail, all those counties do well too,” he added. “We need participation to get representation.”
Special Assistant State's Attorney Karen Prout said an incentive program for Census participation would be a grey area, but that a case can be made for it since it would be for a public purpose.
Population figures from the Census are routinely used to divvy up a variety of funding streams from both federal and state sources to not only Williams County roads, but law enforcement and many other agencies as well. The numbers are also used to set up political districts for state and federal representation.
If Williams County decided to develop an incentive program, they wouldn’t be the only community in the state to do so. The city of West Fargo encouraged its citizens to complete the Census by giving away five $100 West Fargo business gift cards. The program also promoted local businesses. Through it, the city was able to boost response rates to 68 percent, according to figures on the city’s website about the program.
One approach to such a program in Williams County might be to grant money to the Census Counts committee. Another might be to work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau on something that would encourage both filling out the Census and visiting local businesses.
No actions were taken on any particular idea on Tuesday. Staff are going to review options, and the issue will be discussed again at the county’s June meeting.
On other matters commissioners:
• Approved purchasing new radios for the Sheriff’s Department at a cost of $573,751.
• Awarded bids to Knife River in the amount of $1.24 million for work on County Road 19 and Mayo Construction for $5.37 million for work on County Road 10. The latter bid included a waiting period, which makes the project about $200,000 less costly.
• Set a schedule for developing and approving the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The preliminary budget would be ready by Aug. 4, with a hearing in September, and final approval Oct. 6.
• Approved a pipeline easement under County Road 8 for ONEOK.
• Decided to draft a new joint powers agreement with the Water Board.
• Discussed a change to vacation policy that would tie the deadline for using vacation time to a given employee’s anniversary date.