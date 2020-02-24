Each year the North Dakota Local Assistance Program chooses a county highway superintendent of the year. This year, the agency that is dedicated to improving highways across the state chose none other than Williams County Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson.
Nelson has been in Williston for 15 years, initially working for the city a a surveyor and project inspector. When the county’s highway superintendent job opened up, Nelson applied and was chosen for the job in the latter part of 2005.
It was pre-boom, which Nelson said allowed him a chance to get to know the highway system before it was subjected to so much stress by the oil and gas industry.
“Williams County is a large county and has many, many miles of road,” Nelson said. “And I’m still learning all the streets and avenues.”
The boom was a particularly challenging time.
“We’d go to repair or try to maintain one section of road, only for another one to go and another and another during the boom,” he said. “Of course it was tough, and it still is. We got hit pretty hard throughout the whole county.”
The battle for Williams County’s roads during the boom years has generally boiled down to a fight for funding from the state legislature. That has taught Nelson a few lessons along the way, like making sure to list out what the projects are that the county needs to do, but has no funding for.
“All the (surge) bill funding that came through was a huge help,” Nelson said.
Nelson has roughly 40 employees, many of whom are out in all kinds of weather, blading or adding sand and salt to keep roads clear in winter, and re-grading them in spring and summer, to keep them as smooth as possible.
He stressed that the award he won for Superintendent of the Year is really a team award.
“We have such a good team all the way. I accepted the award on behalf of Team Williams County,” he said. “It takes the whole team to get an honor like this. And it’s everyone who works with Williams County, too. The LTAP organization doing some training, the DOT giving us advice and working with us on bridges, roads, pavement or gravel, and of course the federal aid. That helps with the financial things.”
Federal aid generally doesn’t add up to enough money for a project each year, Nelson added.
“We need to save that up, but we do have a federal-aid project this year,” he said. “It is County Road 8 from the 13-mile corner going west 9 miles.”
Bids recently came in for the project and a contractor will be named soon for the project, estimated to cost nearly $6.5 million.
In all Williams County has an estimated $30 million in road projects scheduled for the 2020 construction season, including the County Road 8 project.
“That will be a huge improvement for Williams County,” Nelson said. “We’ve been waiting on that one for a while.”
There will be a paving project from the Tioga School going west 5 miles to County Road 19, and the county will be removing a bridge and rebuilding it on County Road 9. The county will also be chip-sealing the west half of Williams County.