The faint but acrid tang of smoke on the air has people wondering where all the wildfires are. The smoke is probably from wildfires north of Williston in Manitoba, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds from the northeast are carrying the smoke from those fires to areas in northern North Dakota.
There was a fire near Fort Berthold on Wednesday that has been put out. And there was another near Tobacco Gardens that was still smoldering a bit on Sunday, which is now also out. But the direction of the prevailing wind right now would not likely have carried smoke from there to Williston.
The smoke could linger for a while, Rick Krolak with the National Weather Service told the Williston Herald.
“It looks like those winds are going to pretty much continue where they are,” he said. “They should take a turn a little bit more easterly this afternoon (Thursday). They’re still going to be up there. But the problem is they’re going to kind of shift a little bit back to the northeast this evening and will stay there for the next, well, probably into the weekend.”
The direction of the wind could shift to come more from the north than northeast Friday, but as long as the wind is north or northeast, smoke is likely to continue to be drawn down into North Dakota.
“I would count on seeing smoke into the weekend,” Krolak said.
Rain, meanwhile, is part of an entirely different system, and the forecast shows that could begin overnight Thursday, with chances for scattered showers throughout the weekend. The amount of rain is likely to vary widely, however, due to the scattered nature of the thunderstorms.
That rain, however, doesn't necessarily mean that wildfire danger has gone away, even if the fire danger rating says it is low.
"We're just getting a little bit of moisture," Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith told the Williston Herald. "And what that does to people it gives them a false sense of security that, well, we've got this rain we could burn now. But you know, the sun comes back out and the humidity drops and the wind picks up and it just dries the vegetation out quickly."
Dead vegetation, in particular, won't absorb much moisture and very quickly dries out once the wind picks up.
"If they do burn on a day where (the fire rating is) low or moderate, they need too make sure that the fire is 100 percent extinguished," Smith added. "Because the next day, it could be high or very high and the winds be blowing and the wind could turn up the ashes and create a wild land fire that way. That's what happens when we have this up and down fire rating."
Precipitation, year to date, is 51 hundredths of an inch, with the rain that fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
“You guys are gonna stay pretty cool up there over the weekend,” Krolak said. “It looks like you’re only going to be in the mid to upper 50s.”
Western Montana is seeing snow but the lows in northwestern North Dakota, meanwhile, should stay in the 40s. The chance of frost is low for tender seedlings and transplants in the garden.
Meanwhile, a warming trend will start Sunday, heading toward more normal temperature by Monday.