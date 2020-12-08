A talented North Dakota artist is showing off her wild side with an exhibition at the James Memorial Art Center.
Bismarck artist Jennifer Matthews "A Walk in the Woods" showcases her talents with her realistic wildlife and nature paintings. Matthews paints primarily in oil, and uses the paint's slow drying time for her blending and glazing techniques. She said she learned the fundamentals of art composition and technique in high school, and since then has been self-taught.
"The first time I used oil paint in high school, I knew I found my medium," she said. "The slow drying time of oils lends itself well for blending techniques. I work from background to foreground, and different areas of my paintings will have between three and 10 layers of paint, usually ending with a glaze. I use a realistic style, because I feel that the world is beautiful just the way it is, if we would only take the time to notice."
Matthews work features a variety of familiar faces from the region such as fox, buffalo and sheep and owls, along with North Dakota's picturesque scenery. She said the world around her is always a hotbed of inspiration for her artwork.
"I am on the constant lookout for just the right branch for a bird to perch on or the hidden path a mountain lion might take on his hunt." Matthews explained. "The natural environment provides so much beauty in the way the light and colors change from sunrise to sunset. I always notice the way the world changes from different atmospheric conditions such as sun, snow, rain or fog and from the beautiful changing of the seasons."
Matthew's work has been featured in many regional art shows, including the "Bison in Art" show at the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown during the summer of 2019. She was also the lead artist in a wildlife themed exposition at The Arts Center in Jamestown this summer and was the featured member artist in a solo show at Bismarck Art and Galleries Association in November 2019.
She has also been chosen to be a touring artist with the North Dakota Art Gallery Association for 2021.Her work has earned numerous awards, including Best of Show and the BAGA Board Award at Bismarck Art and Galleries Association.
Along with Matthews exhibit, the James is hosting the "Winter Wonderland" community juried show, featuring winter-inspired pieces from artists of all ages in the community. Board members recently crowned the shows winners, featuring Best in Show, First Place and Honorable Mention in the youth and adult categories. Board Vice President Deana Novak said she is once again excited to have the community be a part of promoting arts in Williston.
"After October's spooky community show, it's great to see people submit once again for our holiday-themed show," Novak said. "Williston always has such a huge pool of talented artists, and the James is fortunate to be able to share their art with the rest of the community. These community shows not only get people involved, but help keeps the arts alive in Williston."
Both exhibits will be on display throughout the month of December. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 to 5 pm, but will be extended during the Camera Club and Woodworkers exhibition. For more information, call the James at 701-774-3601. You can find more information on Jennifer Matthews at www.jennifermatthewsnatureart.com.