Income eligibility guidelines for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) have been adjusted based on federal poverty levels. The change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective June 1, 2021, a family of four can earn up to $4,086 each month (or $49,025 annually) and meet the new WIC income eligibility requirements.
As the nation’s most successful public health nutrition program, WIC has provided healthy food, nutrition education and community support for more than 40 years. The WIC Program has improved children’s health, growth, and development by providing nutritious foods, including milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter, 100 percent fruit juices, beans, whole grains and cereals, and fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, WIC supports breastfeeding as the optimal way to feed infants. Infants who are not breastfeeding receive iron-fortified formula and older infants receive baby food.
“Helping to keep families healthy is a main goal of WIC,” said Amanda Varriano, WIC program director with the North Dakota Department of Health. “WIC ensures that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, accurate information, and referrals to health and other services.”
If you are pregnant, have a new baby, or have children under the age of 5, you might be eligible for WIC. WIC is available to working and non-working families. Medicaid, TANF or SNAP participants are automatically income eligible. Families may qualify for WIC by meeting the income guidelines for the household.
Visit the North Dakota WIC website to find out more about WIC and how you may qualify: health.nd.gov/wic
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.