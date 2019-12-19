Residents of McKenzie and Williams counties are among the most generous givers in the state, a recent study says.
A study by financial technology company SmartAsset listed the 10 most generous counties in North Dakota. McKenzie County was ranked at No. 3, while Williams County was No. 6.
The list, according to the site, is:
- Burleigh
- Cass
- McKenzie
- Grand Forks
- Stark
- Williams
- Dunn
- Mercer
- Ward
- Stutsman
The site used IRS data to determine both how much residents give and how many of them donate.
Tax return data was used to determine the total net income in the county, then the total charitable donations was divided by the total net income. That showed how much residents give in relation to their income.
Then the site divided the total number of tax returns in a county that listed charitable donations by the number of tax returns filed.
Burleigh County, which the site crowned most generous, had a donation index of 23.6, while its contributor index was 40.8. McKenzie County clocked in at 21.9 for a donation index and 28.1 for a contributor index.
Williams County's donation index was listed at 15.1 and its contributor index was 29.2.
The site also ranked the most generous counties nationwide. The top spot on that list went to Morgan County, Utah, which had a donation index of 66.7 and a contributor index of 95.5.