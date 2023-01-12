The U.S. Dept. of Interior announced Thursday that a vote by the Board on Geographic Names approved the new name of Homesteader's Gap for what was previously Squaw Gap in western North Dakota.
In an effort the began in Nov. 2021 by the Dept. of Interior with an order signed by Secretary Deb Haaland, the small, unincorporated, populated area south of Williston was deemed to have an offensive name due to containing the word "squaw." This area joined approximately 650 locations that were under the same scrutiny.
“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to finalize the removal of this harmful word. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”
On Aug. 25, 2022, a letter from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names sent a letter to McKenzie Co. Board Chair Howdy Lawlar stating that a proposal had been submitted to "change the name of a community in McKenzie County... The proposed replacement name is Sun Dance."
In response, a meeting was held in late Sept. at the multi-purpose center in what was then Squaw Gap. About 50 people attended and it was decided that the most approved name change would be "Homesteader's Gap."
Lawlar told the Herald in Oct. 2022 that the residents of the area did not want the name changed.
"It's a done deal. The Secretary of the Interior is a Native American Lady and apparently thinks that Squaw Gap is a bad name," Ron Whited, a lifelong resident of the community told the Herald. "It was never named that to offend any Native American people. It was a rock formation. As you left Squaw Gap, you went about a little over a mile and there was a rock there."
A former resident and student who attended the two-room schoolhouse, Chelsey Brevik Metcalf expressed her frustrations in a letter to the McKenzie Co. Commissioners.
“The Squaw Gap community is a large part of my family history, current life, and my youth. If you were to look back at the Squaw Gap school registry, my brother and I were a part of the last few students who attended the school, along with Horse Creek. I take great pride in knowing I attended one of the last few two room school houses, similar to how my father grew up in Trotters and furthermore, by my grandfather. My grandfather homesteaded with my great grandparents in the area. My grandparents continue in the old town of Skaar that is now their entire ranch… Changing the name of Squaw Gap would be no different than changing the name of Trotters, Skaar, and Horse Creek that are its surrounding areas,” Metcalf wrote.
Metcalf further stated in her email that the ones who want the name changed have never had anything to do with Squaw Gap.