Communication is a key element for any major organization to move the productivity of a resource forward, whether that resource is agriculture or oil. Getting the key players in a position to share the logistics of how they roll into action to assist both ends of the spectrum from a business perspective with one another while continuing to provide quality services and meet safety regulation for the public is vital.
Science has proven that energy can be neither created nor destroyed but only changed from one form to another. That's the exact vision Western Transportation Liaison Engineer Matt Johnson, NDLTAP Director Dale Heglund, and Executive Director of Western Dakota Energy Association Geoff Simon envisioned for the WDEA Round Table since its beginning in 2011.
“Today is all about relationship building, Heglund said. "That’s what we are doing. Getting industry, county township, to state government so we can talk about transportation. We are trying to get everybody on the same page with an understanding of the protocol each entity needs to follow when roads need to shut down and what it will take for them to reopen, or rebuild, so it's a good collaboration between state, county, local entities and the energy industry.”
Heglund continued, “In 2008 things were pretty quiet out here, right? There might be three people on a county road crew, then the industry explodes. You run a $300,000 budget up to 5 million and how do you grow? It's so reactive and not proactive."
As the oil industry grew so did the wear and tear on road structures the oil industry used. The big question that engulfed the DOT was how were they to keep up with the rising costs for road infrastructure?
“If we paint the picture bigger back in 2010, the DOT started a liaison program and we’ve since morphed into something bigger," Heglund said. "Matt Johnson as the Western Transportation Liaison Engineer helps to be proactive, getting their plans out ahead, along with training and educating.
In 2010, DOT really invested in the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, located at North Dakota State University, which puts research to work for the greater good of public transportation through nine programs.
“In the 1960’s the legislative body set up our progressive plans to handle modal transportation, rail, air, everything. We of course focus on roads," Hegulund said. "So NDSU we teach, we take research, we do some research, we take and facilitate that and bring it to the field. So one of our big roles is to take research on gravel or ask for things and help the people learn and apply those things to the ground. We bring our research and knowledge to the field. We literally meet with the road county crew, their supervisor, the operators and help them learn.”
This years WDEA Round Table targeted specifically these areas of need:
- Load Pass, requires a uniform system for the permitting of overweight and oversized loads on participating community roadways. Member communities often find the need to restrict the allowed weight on their roads due to the ever-changing North Dakota weather and road conditions. The LoadPass website provides a restricted road map for users to refer to for restricted road information, as well as updates.
- County-by-County updates by Katie Haarsager ND Dept of Mineral Resources
- MHA Nation Update
- Wayde Swenson Operations Director with the NDDOT
- Wise Roads update by Jonathan Rosencrans. NDAWN Provides weather information system to effectively reduce oilfield delays and disruptions which was developed by WDEA in partnership with NDAWN and NDLTAP to help county managers address road restrictions in a more precise manner. For more information visit https://wiseroadsnd.com/.
According to the Wise Roads website, the system provides additional, detailed, accurate weather information to county road managers. WDEA (Western Dakota Energy Association) developed Wise Roads in partnership with the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) at NDSU.
The project will ultimately deploy up to 50 research-grade weather stations throughout oil-producing counties. The initial siting focus were the top producers – Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties. The stations provide real-time weather information, especially precipitation data, to county/township road managers, so they can identify more precisely those roads that require temporary restrictions, and more importantly, exclude those that do not.
"For years, about 10 counties would get together literally on a round table," Heglund recalled. "How did the counties keep up? They needed to trade information. That was a good starting point."
But the roundtable was incomplete without the oil industry. That's been the big shift that's making these roundtables more effective for everyone, counties and industry alike.
Now, with all the key players at hand, energy can be neither created nor destroyed, but only changed from one form to another, as the WDEA Round Table has shown through growth, open-minded communication and a willingness to look at all aspects within the needs of this industry, as well as how each affects the other.