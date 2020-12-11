Western Cooperative Credit Union’s Regional Vice President Shailoh Kovash was one of the young professionals named to Prairie Business Magazine’s 2020 40 Under 40 list.
Kovash has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Dickinson State University. Kovash also achieved a minor in Information Technology. His professional career at WCCU began in 2012 in the IT department.
Kovash was imperative in recreating the CU website, mobile apps, implementing DocuSign at our branches, and branch networking, along with ensuring our remodels and branch relocations and openings went smoothly. In 2019, Kovash was promoted to Regional Vice President and now oversees the newly reconstructed HR department and Payroll personnel.
Kovash has been instrumental in developing policies and procedures regarding the changes with COVID-19 pandemic under the CARES Act, addressing emergency sick leave and extended FMLA.