Kids visiting the Williston Basin International Airport are a step closer to having an area of their own.
While operations may have commenced at XWA in October, there were still a few projects within the facility still in need of completion. One of those projects is the children's play area, an area inside the terminal that will feature an indoor playground for kids of all ages. Fundraising has been ongoing for the project, and a recent donation from Western Cooperative Credit Union is pushing the project a step closer to completion. The WCCU Board of Directors made a $5,000 donation to XWA, with President and CEO Melanie Stillwell presenting the check to Airport Director Anthony Dudas and Williston City Commissioner Deanette Piesik.
Western Cooperative said the donation is dedicated to the continued development of the Children’s Play Area, which will include special features of Western North Dakota wildlife and indoor play equipment. Piesik had said previously that the hope was create an interactive, educational play area within the terminal that would not only be a place for kids to expend some energy before their flight, but would also be a welcoming sight to new families coming to the area.
"We really want the children's play area to be a place where kids can burn calories before they get on the plane," Piesik previously told the Williston Herald. "As we have so many young families coming to the area, if that's their first experience into our community, we want them to see that the airport is reflective of the community, that this is a place for young families."
Dudas said the airport has received many donation, including that from WCCU, and that the play area was well on it's way towards being completed with many exciting features that kids coming to the airport will enjoy.
"We’ve had several donations, the most recent of which from WCCU, to help make the Children’s Play Area in the new Williston Basin International Airport a reality for our region’s growing families," Dudas said. "We plan to have this space available for our community around February 1, 2020. This donation will help fund the many play features in the space which will include; stackable furniture, an interactive floor, a padded floor safe for up to five foot fall protection, and educational aspects to learn about our region."