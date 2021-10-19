The Wellness Way Williston hopes to help end the battle between the sexes for couples in Williston and surrounding communities.
On Sunday, October 21 they will host their second Hormone Connection event featuring Wellness Way clinics founder Dr. Patrick Flynn. Imbalanced hormones can affect individuals uniquely, and may also be a major contributing factor to a number of common health conditions. Hormones are deeply connected to emotions and behavior in both men and women, and the Hormone Connection event will help couples and individuals better understand how to manage their hormones to lead a better life.
“Learning about hormones along with great relationship building information, this seminar will help you better understand your spouse,” says Dr. Catrina Lindvig, chiropractor and part owner of The Wellness Way Williston. “I’ve seen Dr. Patrick Flynn speak multiple times and I pick up on something new every time. He really engages with the audience, keeps you laughing and makes it very relatable to both men and women.”
Known as “The Hormone Whisperer,” Dr. Flynn is one of the most requested speakers on hormones in the country.
“By understanding how hormones affect the male and female differently, we will actually be able to start to end the battle of the sexes,” says Dr. Patrick Flynn. “I hope to see lots of couples that are having communication problems because this seminar will help.”