The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division shared information regarding two incidents that occured in Divide County this week.
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a well site fire occurring Monday, January 10 at the Stout 2917-1BH well location, about three miles north of Grenora. Koda Resources Operating, LLC reported Monday that a fire occurred at the tank battery on location. The cause is still being investigated.
The Divide County Sheriff's Department reported that the fire was contained on-site, and that officials let the fire burn out. The wells on location have been shut-in and secured. Local emergency response was on location and a state inspector has been to the location.
Koda has estimated 1,362 barrels of crude oil and 1,672 barrels of produced water on location. No injuries were reported.
The Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring January 10 at the Sioux Trail 1 SWD disposal well location, about seven miles north of Zahl.
Prima Exploration, Inc reported Jan 11 that 500 barrels of produced water were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. Product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. At the time of reporting 500 barrels of produced water had been recovered.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.
Federal and state laws require federal and/or state agencies be notified in the event of accidental spillage of any materials that may pollute water, air or soil.
More information about notifications and the public access tool can be found on North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System page at spill.nd.gov