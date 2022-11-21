The early winter snow that blanketed North Dakota and eastern Montana two weeks ago is dissipating, with Thanksgiving Day festivities unlikely to be interrupted by severe weather in the area.
Local travelers can expect temperatures in the mid-30s, according to AccuWeather, which predicted temperatures of 37 and 38 degrees in Williston on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Although AccuWeather placed the chance of snowfall on Wednesday at less than 2%, early in the week it forecasted a 25% chance of snow in the Williston area on Thanksgiving Day.
However, the National Weather Service is expecting Thanksgiving Day in the MonDak Plains to be sunny, with clear skies on Thursday night and daytime highs of 33 degrees in Williston.
“Locally, it looks pretty good right now,” National Weather Service Bismarck meteorologist Todd Hamilton said. “It does look like a slight chance of rain or snow on Wednesday [but] anything that would fall would be pretty light.”
More severe weather is expected in western Montana, northern Idaho and much of Washington state this week. People traveling west from North Dakota and eastern Montana for Thanksgiving should prepare for harsher road conditions west of Helena, throughout eastern Washington and down toward Boise.
“As you go farther west toward the [Montana] mountains, it does get a little worse on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning,” Hamilton said. “There’ll be a little more moisture.”
Snow is anticipated in the northern Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The snow is expected to head west toward the Pacific Coast.
“By Friday, we start to warm up and it looks pretty dry,” Hamilton said.
Friday’s outlook for the area is expected to be sunny and significantly warmer, with temperatures rising to the mid-50s. Saturday’s temperature is expected to drop to about 40 degrees, with a chance of snowfall overnight, as temperatures fall to the low 20s, according to AccuWeather.
Hamilton said he anticipates dry weather in the area on Saturday and “a slight chance of light snow on Sunday.”
AccuWeather issued a warning last week about East Coast temperatures, which are expected to drop and could cause severe snowstorms.
Rainfall is expected throughout the Midwest this week, with gale wind warnings issued for northern Minnesota. However, Minnesota and northern Nebraska “look very light,” with a little rain and possibly some snow, according to Hamilton.
“Minnesota is pretty much dry,” he said. “If you’re traveling into Minnesota on Wednesday, it looks pretty good — no major [road] impacts.”