Human trafficking sadly exists in North Dakota and the people working to end this issue face many challenges when it comes to educating the public, apprehending offenders, supporting survivors, and working towards prevention. A Bismarck-based non-profit, 3:18 Project, is hosting an event in Watford City to be a part of the end to trafficking, by educating communities.
The second annual Bakken Human Trafficking Summit will focus on identifying ways communities and agencies can communicate and collaborate to fight human trafficking. The Summit will offer tools, methods, and insights to assist survivors and those working to help it.
The two-day event will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and panel discussions to better educate the community about sex and labor trafficking in the region.
Keynote speakers will include law enforcement officials, healthcare professionals, case workers, and survivors of trafficking.
The Summit will take place Wednesday, June 22- Thursday, June 23. Day one of the summit is free and open to the public, while day two is a ticketed event with breakfast and snacks served, and offers several continuing education credits and hours for professionals. Scholarships are also available for this ticketed event by emailing info@318project.org.
On Wednesday, a Community Social event is open to the general public with hopes to educate more people about human trafficking. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic and the graphic content that will be shared by survivors, discretion is advised, but there is no age limit set in place. The social will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at McKenzie County Heritage Park.
On Thursday, the all-day event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center, with registration opening an hour prior. Six breakout sessions will be offered on different topics depending on your area of most interest. Keynote speakers from different sectors including legal services, law enforcement officials, and survivors willing to share their stories to help educate community members.
To register or learn more about this event, please visit: 318project.org.