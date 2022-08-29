Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

54 communities from across the state will be recognized at the 32nd Trees Bowl and Awards Ceremony sponsored by the North Dakota Forest Service and North Dakota State University. Honorees will be celebrated at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. The Trees Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and agencies who contribute in an outstanding way to forestry activities.

These 54 communities have made an exceptional commitment to their urban and community forest resources and have earned the designation of “Tree City USA” through the Arbor Day Foundation. To earn this recognition, communities must meet four overarching standards. They include maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day. These efforts impact our state’s health, safety, and economy; enhance our quality of life; and make our cities and towns a more beautiful place to live, work, and play.



Tags

Load comments