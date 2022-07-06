A two-vehicle accident in New Town has killed a Watford City teen, according to reports from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Eduardo Luis Ochoa, 18, of Watford City was partially ejected from the minivan he was driving, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a media release from the Highway Patrol. Alyssa Smith, the driver of the other vehicle, a semi, was not hurt.
According to the Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as the minivan driven by Ochoa was traveling east on North Dakota 23. The minivan crossed the center line on North Dakota 23 shortly after clearing the intersection with the North Dakota 23 bypass.
The semi driver applied the brakes and steered to evade, but the minivan collided with the semi head-on in the westbound turn lane.
A one-quarter mile portion of North Dakota 23 was closed east of the bypass to traffic for about five hours, to remove vehicles and debris.
The crash is being investigated by both the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Mountrail Sheriff’s Office.
Passenger hurt in one-vehicle accident
A 26-year-old Williston woman was left with serious, life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Friday, according to reports from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
April Poitra, 26, Williston, was airlifted to Trinity Health in Minot after first being taken to CHI St. Alexis Health.
According to the Patrols report, the accident occurred as a Ford F-350 driven by 24-year-old Logan McVey, of Williston, was traveling west on 58th Street West. A passenger opened the door and fell out of the vehicle. The driver applied the brakes, and the rear passenger side tire struck the female.
The accident is being investigated by the Highway patrol.