Watford City is working on an infrastructure master plan for 2040 and is looking for input from the public on those plans.
The city wants to ensure a diverse economy is fostered and that residents enjoy a high quality of life and a strong sense of belongings. They also want to prioritize collaboration and strategic growth and build a place people are proud to call home.
The Master Plan will lay out concrete steps to reach these goals and serve as a decision making guide for city financials and infrastructure assets.
Public input is desired on what infrastructure people feel the community needs, desired amenities, financial spending, and management processes. A Community Engagement Open House has been scheduled to that end for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Rough Rider Center.
The project presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. after which input on the plan may be shared to help shape the future of Watford City.
A short, online survey is also available at tinyurl.com/2y7tju4w.