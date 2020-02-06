The deadline is approaching for businesses and organizations to apply for grant funds from the Watford City Rough Rider Fund for projects or events that will enhance the vibrancy of Watford City.
The deadline to send in an application for these funds, which have supported projects ranging from the Roughrider Center, swim team, and health care, is Feb. 14.
The application is available online at www.cityofwatfordcity.com/announcements. Applications may also be picked up at city hall.
Question about the fund or how to apply for grants can be directed to vbest@nd.gov or bchaffee@nd.gov or call 701-444-2533.
Last year the Watford City Rough Rider Fund supported $4.23 million in projects or events to improve the vibrancy of Watford City.
These included:
• Roughrider Center — $2.213 million
• McKenzie County Healthcare System — $1.159 million
• Wolf Pup Daycare — $475,000
• LSS Cherry Creek Apartments — $250,000
• Wolf Pup Learning Center — $50,000
• Watford City Swim Team, Inc. — $46,500
• 2019 Community Enhancement Grants — $22,600
• Williston Council of the Aging — $11,592
In 2020, planned allocations of Roughrider funds are as follows:
Roughrider Center — 50 percent of 2020 collections
McKenzie County Health Care System — 13 percent of 2020 collections, plus 700,000
Community Enrichment grants — $45,000
Small business development — $200,000
For small business owners wishing to startup or expand a Watford City business, there are several programs, including the Central Business District Facade Incentive Match Program, the Child Care Renewal Reimbursement Program, the Mini-Match Startup Grant Program for businesses and child care, and the Flex Pace/ Pace Grant Match programs, which were all established in 2019.
The intent behind these Roughrider Fund programs is to make Watford City a better place by creating jobs that diversify the economy and grow and diversify the tax base.