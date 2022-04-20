A Watford City man who died during the three-day blizzard last week refused a ride to a hotel or the city’s storm shelter, according to a release from the Watford City Police Department.
Vaughn Beck Bloxham, 60, was found about a block away from his home near a driveway and a sidewalk in Watford City.
The exact cause of Bloxham’s death is still under investigation, but the weather is a likely contributing factor to his death.
Bloxham called 911 at about 7 p.m. April 13, after his vehicle became stuck in the 3000 block of 17th Avenue NE. He had run out of gas.
Three Watford City Police Department officers and a member of Watford City Pubic works were eventually able to reduce Bloxham, after approximately 90 minutes of work. It was about 8:25 p.m.
Bloxham was able to walk to a city snowplow at that time, and then to a Watford City Police Department officer, the media release states.
Officers gave Bloxham a ride home, but due to the severity of the snowstorm, could not get close to his residence. Officers asked Bloxham to go to a hotel or city storm shelter, but he refused.
Instead he asked to be dropped off at the location, which was about nine blocks from his home. Bloxham was ultimately found dead within about one block of his residence at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Temperature reached the teens early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, and wind chill were slightly blow zero.
Officers say there is so far no sign of foul play or criminal activity in connection with Blxoham’s death. Weather is being investigated as the cause of his death.
Williams and McKenzie County were both under no travel advisories at the time, with emergency management officials urging the public to remain home.
Visibility was so bad at that time that snow plowing had to be suspended, until the conditions improved.
In Minot, meanwhile, officers have identified a woman who died near the Post Office as Barbara Campbell, 73.
Foul play is not suspected in her death either. Police said the woman was dealing with mental health issues, and was not adequately dressed for the weather.
Temperatures there were also in the low teens early Thursday morning.