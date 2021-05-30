Long X Arts and the Rough Rider Center are teaming up for an evening of bluegrass and Americana entertainment in Watford City.
As part of their Parking Lot Party Event at the Rough Rider Center on Thursday, June 10, the Center is welcoming musicians the Waddington Brothers and Jessie Veeder to "Welcome Summer the North Dakota way," listening to great music on the tailgate of your pickup or in your favorite lawn chair surrounded by friends, good food and cold drinks.
From southwestern North Dakota, The Waddington Brothers have been performing together since 2004, and have performed with such notable artists as The Kruger Brothers, Ron Block and Bobby Hicks. The Waddington Brothers musical style ranges from hard driving bluegrass to the mellow sound and dynamic western harmonies reminiscent of Bob Nolan and the Sons of the Pioneers.
The brothers have performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and have been featured guests on "Dakota Air, the Radio Show" on Prairie Public Radio as well as performing for North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple's inaugural ball in 2013.
Jessie Veeder is a local favorite who has toured the country with her own original style of Americana music, and will be opening the evening with Lonesome Willy, celebrating the release of her newest album, Playing Favorites.
Visitors are invited to come kick up their heels in the parking lot of the Rough Rider Center, or tune in with the FM radio from their car. The night will feature fun for all ages, with a cash bar, cornhole tournament, kids activities, and concessions.
This concert is brought to you by the Long X Arts Foundation and sponsored by Team Advantage of Re/Max Bakken Realty.