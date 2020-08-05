A fire Tuesday, Aug. 4., left a Watford City home a total loss.
Jessica Wodelet, the resident, was preparing dinner for her daughter's birthday party when the grill started to melt the home's siding. From there, the propane tank caught fire and the blaze spread, Wodelet told the Williston Herald.
Wodelet was able to get into the home Wednesday and retrieve some clothes from her childrens' dressers. She's going to try and clean the clothes to see if they can be reused.
She is waiting to hear from her insurance company to find out what will happen next with the home. In the meantime, she is hoping to find a storage until so she has someplace to put new furniture and other household items.
One thing she knows she needs is toys for her children — two boys, ages 4 and 11 and two girls, ages 8 and 9.
She owns a camper, and she is trying to find someone able to fix the hot water heater.
"If that can get fixed, we can stay in that for a little while," Wodelet said.
Family and friends have started collecting donations for Wodelet and her children. For information about what the family needs and where to donate, people can send an email to Wodelet's mother, Melanie Alvord, at lmalvord@msn.com