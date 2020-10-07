Unseasonably warm, dry air over the Northern Plains this week should create wonderful weather for the weekend pheasant hunting opener in North Dakota, but it also could worsen drought and spark wildfires.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a red flag warning for all of North Dakota except the southwest corner due to “critical” fire weather conditions — high temperatures approaching 80 degrees, winds gusting to 45 mph, and excessively dry or drought conditions.
The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows 85% of the state fitting into one of those categories. Much of the western two-thirds of the state is in moderate drought, with the Bismarck-Mandan region and most of northwestern North Dakota in severe drought.
“Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress,” the weather service said in a statement. “Those outdoors or working in agriculture fields should be mindful of any errant sparks that may start fires.”’
The wildfire threat is likely to ease a bit Wednesday and Thursday as the winds lessen, and “it doesn’t look right now like we’ll be doing as much in the way of fire weather headlines,” said Megan Jones, a weather service meteorologist in Bismarck. The weather still is likely to be warm and breezy this weekend, however, she said.
A northward bulge in the jet stream is bringing above-average temperatures to the region, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff. Some high-temperature records in the region might even fall, she said.
That isn’t likely to be the case in North Dakota, but high temperatures the rest of the week in the region are expected to be about 10 degrees above the mid-60s norm for this time of year, according to Jones.
“It will continue on dry and pretty warm for the remainder of the week and into the weekend,” she said.
Record wet fall weather last year and a snowstorm on opening weekend of pheasant season created miserable hunting conditions for hunters, leading to the worst bird harvest this century.
Conditions this year should be the opposite. Saturday’s state forecast from the National Weather Service calls for mostly clear conditions, with highs reaching into the mid-70s — ideal for hunting.
“Friday and Saturday look very nice for this time of year,” Jones said. “There could be showers moving in toward the end of the weekend. It’s a low chance but at least a chance, which is different than what we’ve had the last two weeks or so.”