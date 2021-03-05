As Spring weather brings some much-welcomed warmth to the area, creatures great and small and poking their heads out from their long winter slumbers.
Temperatures over the last week have been in the 40s and 50s, prompting some pint-sized pollinators to take a gander outside. Honeybees from Miranda Merritt's Oh Honey! Apiary took to the sky for the first time since they began their cold-weather naps last fall. Bees from the main hive, led by Queen Bee Rex, have been staying warm inside their insulated hive for several months.
Bee Rex's is one of three hives at Oh Honey! Apiary, located northeast of Williston. The honeybees will spend some time enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures as it lasts before returning to the hive, emerging once again as flowers and other plant life begin to bloom.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/ohhoneyapiary.