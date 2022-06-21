Wagon rides offered at Chateau de Morès State Historic Site
MEDORA — The Chateau de Morès State Historic Site, in partnership with Chris and Kris Kubal, is offering wagon rides through the site's pristine bottomlands. Rides are offered 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT upon request on select Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting.
Rides are available the following dates: June 25 and 26; and July 2, 3, 16, 17, 30, and 31. Additional dates will be available in August. Visitors are encouraged to call 701.623.4355 prior to arriving to check availability.
The blonde Belgian horses pulling the wagon (Butch, Barney, Captain, and Chief) are the North Dakota Draft Horse Association 2021 Co-State Champions. The 2-mile trail takes 30-45 minutes and follows part of the original road from Medora to the Chateau. Tickets are available through 4:30 p.m. MT at the Chateau de Morès Interpretive Center. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 6-18. Children 5 and under ride free. Groups rates are available.
The Chateau de Mores State Historic Site includes an 1883 home and an interpretive center. Inside the Interpretive Center, see wagons and coaches that once traveled the same path as the wagon ride. Learn about the Medora friendship and friction between home owner Marquis de Mores and future president Theodore Roosevelt. Experience an exhibit prototype from the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. The historic home offers insight into the lives of Medora’s namesake and her husband, the French Marquis de Mores.
Chateau de Morès is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Chateau de Morès site and Interpretive Center near Medora are open daily, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. MT. For more information, contact Anna Killian at 701.623.4355. Find additional upcoming educational programs sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events or call 701.328.2666.