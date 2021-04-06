FARGO – The Village Family Service Center is offering a Virtual Adoption Information Meeting for North Dakota residents.
This free online informational meeting will start at 6 pm Tuesday, May 4. Participants can only attend this session virtually.
Discussions will cover types of adoption opportunities, children available for adoption, timeframes, and fees. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session. This session will be held via Zoom with Pregnancy and Adoption Social Worker Sue Grundysen. You can reserve a spot by calling Sue at (701) 451-4940 or email her at
sgrundysen@thevillagefamily.org to receive the meeting link and handouts.
The Village provides adoption and pregnancy counseling services across the state of North Dakota, as well as a wide range of behavioral health services, including mental health counseling and consumer credit counseling services. To learn more, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.