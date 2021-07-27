A well-known figure from McKenzie county will be representing the Upper Missouri River Basin on the State Water Commission.
Gene Veeder, a rancher and a board member for the McKenzie County Job Development Authority was among four new members appointed to serve on the State Water Commission.
The other three new members were:
• James Odermann, a Belfield rancher, who will represent the Little Missouri, Upper Heart and Upper Cannonball river basins
• Connie Ova, CEO of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., who will represent the James River Basin.
• April Walker, consulting firm owner and former Fargo city engineer, who will represent the Upper Red River Basin.
Burgum also reappointed four others:
• Michael Anderson of Hillsboro, who represents the Lower Red River Basin.
• Richard “Dick” Johnson of Devils Lake, who represents the Devils Lake Basin.
• Jay Volk of Bismarck, who represents the Lower Missouri River Basin.
• Jason Zimmerman of Minot, who represents the Mouse River Basin.
“This year’s historic drought has highlighted the importance of water for everything we do in North Dakota, from agriculture and energy development to recreation and daily life,” Burgum said. “These Water Commission members bring diverse background and a broad range of expertise and experiences that will allow the Commission to continuing developing and managing our water resources for the benefit of our state’s quality of life and economic health. We are grateful for their service and for all of the great candidates who applied. We also extend our gratitude to John Paczkowski, who served as interim leader of the State Water Commission since April 1, 2020.”
Andrea Travnicek was meanwhilhe appointed to lead the Department of Water Resources, subject to approval by the State Water Commission on July 30. The Department of Water Resources will become the primary water agency in the state, effective Aug. 1.
The transition comes as a result of House Bill 1353, approved during the most recent biennium. In addition to taking over then roll of primary water agency from the State Water Commission, the measure also provided for an agency director appointed by the governor, who is to serve as a Cabinet member.
The new director will also hire a new State Engineer and oversee a newly reorganized Office of the State Engineer and Department of Water Resources staff.
Travnicek is a family face in North Dakota government. She served as Parks and Recreation director beginning in April 2020, and before that was senior policy advisor for natural resources in the North Dakota Governor’s Office from 2010 to 2016. She returned to the state in 2020 after nearly three years service in top leadership positions at the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“Andrea’s deep background in natural resources and broad experience as an agency leader at the state, federal and international levels will serve the water stakeholders and citizens of North Dakota well,” Burgum said. “We appreciate her leadership in Parks and Recreation and look forward to her bringing that same passion and forward-looking leadership to the Department of Water Resources for the benefit of all North Dakotans and our communities.”
Burgum has appointed Paul Taylor, deputy director of Parks and Recreation as interim director of Parks and Recreation. Applications for that position will open July 30.