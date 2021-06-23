The Williston Vector Control District will be conducting aerial adulticide treatments on Thursday, June 24 or Friday, June 25 in Williston (Spray Blocks 1 through 7, and 12). Weather permitting, treatments will occur near sunset. Specific treatment dates and locations will be posted to the Williams County website by 4 pm on the potential treatment day. Find this information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks on the Spray Reports webpage.
Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency.
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.