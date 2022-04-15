The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened US Highway 85 from Williston to Belfield. US 2, meanwhile, was opened from Williston Devil's Lake late Thursday afternoon.
Road conditions may vary on these roads. A No Travel Advisory was also still in place for Williams and McKenzie Counties this morning due to slippery roads, lack of visibility from blowing snow, and hazardous driving conditions.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol plan to open Highway 83 from Bismarck to Minot and Interstate 94 eastbound from Bismarck to Jamestown at 10 a.m. CDT.
At 11 a.m. CDT westbound from Jamestown to Bismarck is planned to open. At noon, I-94 from Bismarck to the Montana border is planned to open east and westbound. While the closures are lifted, road conditions may be poor, and caution should be taken.
Many roads in North Dakota remain closed or impassable. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.
For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
Roads that remain closed as of 11:43 a.m. April 15
ND 31 - SD Line to Flasher (MP: 0.000 to 35.257)
ND 49 - SD Line to New Leipzig (MP: 0.000 to 29.762)
ND 49 - Elgin to I-94 (MP: 36.000 to 73.000)
ND 1806 - Jct 200 to Jct 8 (MP: 140.000 to 181.918)