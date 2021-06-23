You don't have to be Templeton the Rat to know that the fair is a veritable smorgasbord of delicious food, all it takes is a trip out to the Upper Missouri Valley Fair this week.
After a year off, the fair returns to Williston, kicking off on June 23 and bringing back all the food, attractions and events people were missing. One of the fan-favorite parts of the fair is certainly the food, with an endless variety of flavors to choose from, from the piled-high steak nachos from Rock n Roll Tacos, to the Smash Burgers Double Smash, reminiscent of the kind of burger you'd get at a 50s diner.
Each year, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau takes a trip out to the fair, tasting something from nearly every food vendor present, and welcoming guests to come join them for the tasting. With tables piled high with poutine, steak fries, cheese curds and more, the group dives in and passes the dishes around, getting a little taste of everything.
We go to each food booth and ask them to cook us their favorite things," CVB Events and Convention Service Coordinator Ashley Oyloe told the Williston Herald. "We get a little of everything and get a taste of everybody's booth and bring it back and eat and somehow make it back to our offices to work the rest of the day."
CVB Director Amy Krueger said the day is a great way to bring highlight the food vendors and let people know who's out at the fair so they can find their favorites.
"It's a great way to start off Fair Week," Krueger said. "It lets people see that they can get their favorite fair food in Williston again."
Visitors can find Mini Donuts, Ali Kat's Snak Shak, Rock n Roll Tacos , Citrus Cyclones and more perennial favorites, with new eateries like Smash Burgers bringing in some fresh flavors and flair. The fair runs until June 27, with featured attraction and events happening every day.
The fair opens for lunch every day at 11 a.m. Wednesday the carnival starts up at 3 p.m., with the free community co-op barbecue feed kicking off at 5 p.m. followed by one of the fair's most popular concerts, the Johnny Holm Band at 9 p.m.
Thursday features Bulls and Broncs at 7 p.m. and band 32 Below at 9 p.m. Friday features a cornhole tournament with $1,500 in prizes up for grabs. Races begin at Williston Basin Speedway at 6 p.m., with country star Judd Hoos playing at 9 p.m.
The fair will host a number of other attractions for the whole family throughout the week, including 4-H exhibits, carnival games, clowns, robots, wood carvers and so much more!
For a schedule of events, visit www.umvf.com or follow the fair at www.facebook.com/umvfwilliston.