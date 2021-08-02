Upper Missouri Ministries is celebrating a major milestone, serving generations of people throughout the area for 75 years.
The camp first opened its doors in 1946 and has been holding sessions every summer since. To mark the occasion, UMM is hosting an All-Staff Reunion leading up to the big day, welcoming back more than 60 former staff from the camp's 75 years. Executive Director Nick Johnson said the current and returning staff will spend time like they always have at camp, singing songs around the campfire and reminiscing.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, Johnson said the public is invited to celebrate the anniversary at UMM during the annual Sweet Corn and Quilt Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UMM Camp. Johnson said the afternoon will feature guest speakers from each decade of the camp's existence, sharing stories of their time at UMM.
Johnson said he feels fortunate to be able to celebrate this anniversary in the aftermath of 2020's pandemic, when many other non-profits and organizations were forced to close their door. Upper Missouri Ministries was fortunate enough to weather the storm, he said, as well as still host a camp in 2020. Johnson attributes UMM's success to the many staff, donors, and community members who have contributed to keep the camp running for the last 75 years.
"There could be 15,000 to 25,000 kids that have come to the camp over the years," Johnson said. "So it's had a huge impact for decades, which is pretty amazing to be a part of."
Donations not only help the camp run, but are used for sponsorships for youth to attend the camp. Johnson said many would not have the opportunity to visit UMM without the generosity of those sponsorships. While the pandemic did affect UMM's attendance, for 2020 and into this year, Johnson said the community interest is still there, and many kids are still lined up to sign up and take part in what UMM has to offer.
"It's a. blessing," he said. "We couldn't do it without the people who continue to send in $10 or $10,000. Everybody does their part and it's a true gift to be able to give those camp experiences to these kids."
Looking to the future, Johnson said the camp has put in nearly $3 million into the facilities over the last 10 years, ensuring that they'll be around for the next 75 years.
"We're looking forward to the next 75 years, and continuing to make connections with families," he commented. "We've been around long enough now that the camp has grandkids from former campers that are coming. That's pretty cool when you have three generations of campers that come here."
Visit www.campumm.org/ or www.facebook.com/CampUmm to learn more about Upper Missouri Ministries and stay up-to-date with upcoming events.