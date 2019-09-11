Effective today, Tuesday, Sept. 11, the 12,000 lbs GVW weight restriction on Williams County and Township chip seal and gravel roads is changed to 7 ton axle weight, maximum gross weight of 105,500 lbs GVW until further notice. Champion and Strandahl Townships will also follow this updated restriction.
This does not change the "No Overweight Travel" restriction that remains in place in Brooklyn Township.
Permits will not be approved during the special 7 ton axle weight restriction if the axle weights are over the 7 ton axle weight limit.