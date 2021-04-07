WILLISTON, N.D. – The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
April 15 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join history buffs to discuss this month's book. Free refreshments.
April 16-17 Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All experience levels welcome and instruction provided. Bring your own lunch.
For more information, contact Debbie Crossland or Joe Garcia at 701.572.9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Interpretive Center is open for appointments by calling 701.572.9034. Fort Buford is closed.
For more information about additional upcoming programs of the State Historical Society of North Dakota, go to history.nd.gov/events.