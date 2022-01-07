The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
Jan. 15 Confluence Historic Sewing, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All ages and experience levels are welcome to learn historical sewing techniques from Yvette Bachmeier. Personal projects are welcome, and participants should bring their own supplies if possible. A limited number of ongoing projects for the facility are available as learning projects. Bring your own lunch.
Jan. 16 Historic Games, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fort Buford Barracks.
Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago.
Jan. 20 Confluence History Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Join other history buffs for a reader's choice discussion and book selection for the next six months.
Jan. 22 Confluence History and Nature Lecture Series: Who's Hooting? 6 to 8 p.m.
This program will be an outdoor lecture and walk; please dress accordingly.
For more information, contact Joe Garcia at 701-572-9034. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.