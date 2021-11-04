The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
Nov. 7 Confluence History and Nature Lecture Series, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about scientific discoveries and thoughts on geology by the Corps of Discovery, presented by State Historic Site Supervisor Joseph A. Garcia, in this new series of historical lectures about the region.
Nov. 18 Confluence History Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Join history buffs to discuss this month's book of the month, "The Six Wives of Henry the VIII" by Alison Weir. Open to all who have read the book and those who are considering reading it.
Nov. 20 Confluence Historic Sewing, 10 a.m. to
3:30 p.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome to learn historical sewing techniques from Yvette Bachmeier. Personal projects are welcome, and participants should bring their own supplies if possible. A limited number of ongoing projects for the facility are available as learning projects. Bring your own lunch.
For more information, contact Debbie Crossland or Joe Garcia at 701-572-9034.
Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. Fort Buford is closed.