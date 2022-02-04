The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
Feb. 6 Confluence History and Nature Lecture Series: Guns, Axes, Swords and Knives—Arming the Indians presented by Rod Lassey, 2 p.m. The presentation will include a display of related interesting items.
Feb. 17 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join other history buffs for a discussion of this month’s book, “The Ghost Map: The Story of London’s Most Terrifying Epidemic” by Steven Johnson.
Feb. 19 Historic Sewing, Textiles and Projects, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome to learn historical sewing techniques from Yvette Bachmeier. Personal projects are welcome, and participants should bring their own supplies if possible. A limited number of ongoing projects for the facility are available as learning projects. Bring your own lunch.
Feb. 20 Historic Games, 2-4 p.m. at the Fort Buford Barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago.
For more information, contact Joe Garcia at 701.572.9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. Fort Buford is open by appointment. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.