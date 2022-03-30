The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
April 3: Confluence History and Nature Lecture Series, 2 p.m. “Frontier Army Logistics” presented by Brandon Delvo.
April 21: Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join other history buffs for a discussion of this month’s book, “Sea of Glory” by Nathaniel Philbrick.
April 16: Historical Sewing, Textiles, and Projects, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome to learn historical sewing techniques from Yvette Bachmeier. Personal projects are welcome, and participants should bring their own supplies if possible. A limited number of ongoing projects for the facility are available as learning projects. Bring your own lunch.
April 17: Historical Games, 2-4 p.m. at the Fort Buford Barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago such as cribbage, cards, and checkers.
For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. Fort Buford is open by appointment. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.