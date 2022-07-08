The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
July 9-10 Sixth Infantry Encampment. Reenactors will perform demonstrations of military life on Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., including a marching drill and cannon demonstration in the afternoon. On Sunday, July 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the encampment reenactors will visit with guests at the barracks throughout the day.
July 17 Historical Games, 2-5 p.m. at the Fort Buford barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago such as cribbage, cards, and checkers.
July 21 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join other history buffs for a discussion of this month’s book, “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania” by Erik Larson.
For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Fort Buford is open daily 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is open daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.