Basin United Way partnered with a popular local food truck and Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative to help raise money for local nonprofits.
United Way was "Cheez'n For a Reason" at MWREC on Thursday, as Collin Fisher and Vanessa Reichel with Grillz Cheeze N served up their deliciously cheesy creations to employees and visitors. The Cheeze N crew teamed up with United Way and MWREC to support their mission, with a percent of the day's profits going to support United Way’s annual end-of-year campaign.
“Williston is constantly growing and changing,” commented Sabrina Ramey, with Williston Basin United Way. “People are coming into town, out of town. Companies are merging or moving or being sold. There are often new faces behind the counter. It can be challenging to grow the relationships that non-profits need in order to find funding. We wanted to try something new to introduce ourselves to local employees this year. We are grateful to find such supportive and responsive partners to try it with.”
It wasn't long before customers were lined up as Fisher and Reichel cooked up a variety of sandwiches, all to support a worthy cause.
"We love to give back to the community," Reichel said. "We're a big into Williston and making Williston better."
"We will give to anyone at anytime, especially children." Fisher added. "Anything we can do to help out, make someone smile, we're all about it. It's not about what we're going to end up with, it's what we can give out to help the next guy."
Williston Basin United Way has a $100,000 campaign goal this year, which is already designated to grants for social service non-profit groups in Williams, Divide and McKenzie Counties in 2022. Funded groups offer programs dedicated to foster family development, youth recreation, families in crisis, senior citizen assistance, and food recovery and distribution, among other important functions.
If you are interested in hosting a fundraising event at your workplace, or making payroll deduction forms available to employees, please contact the Williston Basin United Way at 701-609-6259 or basinunitedway@hotmail.com. Donations may also be mailed to Williston Basin United Way at PO Box 176 in Williston, 58802-0176 or online at www.unitedway.org, where you can enter your local zip code.