Take a trip to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, and treat your tastebuds to a sampling of what Williston's mobile food vendors have to offer!
The inaugural Summer Food Festival is happening on Saturday, July 11 at the fairgrounds, bringing together a dozen local vendors to share their delicacies with the public. Whether it's grilled cheese, shaved ice or barbecue, the Food Festival will have something for everyone. Kids can burn off some energy with Jump N Fun Inflatables, while those 21 and over can relax in the beer gardens, or the whole family can check out the indoor vendor show inside the multi-purpose building.
For those feeling competitive, ONEOK is sponsoring a cornhole tournament beginning at 3 p.m. There are spots available for 40 teams, with a $1,000 top prize and cash prizes down to fifth place. Register your two-person team for $20 on the UMFV website.
UMFV Board Member Brandy LaDue said the food festival has been in the works for about a year, and that with other activities across the area being canceled, she is glad that the festival can go on as planned. Taking a page from the National Food Truck Festival's book, LaDue said the idea was to bring the area's various vendors together to give people an opportunity to "eat outside the box" so to speak, and see what other culinary offerings are available.
"There's a lot of different styles of food out there," LaDue told the Williston Herald. "A lot of the local favorites will be out here, but this is a way for people to come out and maybe sample some new things and see what's out there that they didn't know about."
The festival runs until 11 p.m., with musical entertainment by Plentywood band Sideway kicking off at 7 p.m. For more information or to register your team for the cornhole tournament, visit www.umfv.com.