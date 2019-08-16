STURGIS, S.D. — A man and woman from North Dakota died of carbon monoxide poisoning in their makeshift camper at the Sturgis motorcycle rally, bringing the 2019 rally-related death toll from asphyxiation to three, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin identified the couple as Daniel Baker, 55, of Arnegard, N.D., and Donna Cuccia, 58, of Turtle Lake, N.D.
Merwin said authorities discovered the bodies inside an enclosed trailer at the Lamphere Ranch campground east of Sturgis on Monday, Aug. 12.
Merwin said the couple had used the trailer to haul a motorcycle to the rally, then placed a mattress on the floor along with a gas-powered generator to power a cooling fan. The generator had run out of gas by the time the bodies were discovered, Merwin said.
The two deaths mark the fifth and sixth overall fatalities, including three traffic deaths, attributed to the 2019 rally recorded thus far.