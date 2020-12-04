Two benefits are scheduled to help support Carolyn Demeyers.
A long-time Williston PTI employee who transports railroad workers, Demeyers is currently unable to work following multiple surgeries for her knees and jaw, most of them not covered by insurance. She also lives with the challenges of polyarthritis, COPD, celiac disease and some paralysis on her left side.
The fundraisers are:
Saturday, Dec. 5: Gift basket silent auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Ridge Golf Club, 6401 Third Ave E., Williston.
Saturday, Dec. 12: Drive-through lunch from noon until the food is gone at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2517 Ninth Ave W., Williston. $5 per person or freewill offerings. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, chips, dessert bars and bottled water will be served.
Payment by check or cash at both events.
Checks can also be mailed to
NDAD
c/o Carolyn DeMeyer Fundraiser
P.O. Box 1503
Williston, ND 58802
Please make checks payable to NDAD and write "Carolyn DeMeyer" on the memo line. All proceeds will go to help Carolyn with medical and general expenses.