Trooper Brett Mlynar named 2019 Trooper of the Year

Trooper Brett Mlynar was named the 2019 Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association. Mlynar serves the NE region as a Traffic Enforcement Trooper and is stationed in Devils Lake. He has been a trooper since 2010 and is a canine handler, currently teamed with K9 Castor.
NDMCA’s Trooper of the Year award reflects the trucking industry’s appreciation for enhancing safety for those who depend on the highway for their livelihood. In a letter nominating him for the award, it was noted Mlynar exemplifies servitude and selflessness and he demonstrates leadership and dedication to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, his fellow troopers, and North Dakota law enforcement.
Mlynar has received numerous commendations over the years including Lake Region Peace Office of the Year (2018), NDDOT recognition for enforcement and traffic safety (2019) and NDHP recognition for efforts in Criminal Arrests, Drug Enforcement, and Occupant Protection as well as physical fitness.
Other nominees for the award were Trooper Anthony Hoaby, Trooper (now Sgt.) Jed Dahnke, Trooper Troy Roth, and Trooper Preston Langer.