Trinity Health Foundation announced their launch of a $15 million Capital Campaign for the new Trinity Health Healthcare Campus and Medical District.
The Foundation’s $15 million commitment toward the $520.5 million project will be used in conjunction with bond proceeds of $328 million and cash generated from Trinity Health operations of $177.5 million to complete the project, which is scheduled to open Spring 2023.
“While the past achievements made by Trinity Health Foundation and our donors have been wonderful, the current project on which Trinity Health is embarking is an opportunity to create lasting change," said Jeffrey Verhey, MD, Chairman, Trinity Health Foundation. "The new structures will improve the health of our community for generations. Patients will enjoy the new Healthcare Campus and Medical District, receive outstanding medical care, and have a vastly improved experience.”
Trinity Health serves a 20-county region from Devils Lake to eastern portions of Montana. As a tertiary hospital, Trinity Health Foundation Director Dusty Zimmerman commented, Trinity Health supports hospitals throughout the region in providing higher levels of care and specialists not available in primary or secondary facilities. Additionally, she said, Trinity Health is a Level II Trauma Center providing the highest level of trauma care in this region of North Dakota.
"Trinity Health is, and will be, there for the residents of the Williston area now and into the future," said Zimmerman. "The new Healthcare Campus and Medical District will further enhance our ability to provide support to patients in Williston and the surrounding area."
Trinity Health Foundation was established in 1922 to assist in the establishment of the Trinity Hospital. Over the last 100 years, the foundation has been supported through the financial stewardship of individuals, families, foundations, corporations, civic clubs, and other organizations, with the purpose of significantly impacting healthcare and the quality of life in the region. The Foundation is currently seeking donors to help support the project.
"We are looking for residents, corporate partners, community-based foundations, local governments, previous Trinity team members, and families of previous providers who are interested in leaving their legacy to the region through a stretch gift to support the new Trinity Health Healthcare Campus and Medical District project." Zimmerman said. "Those who came before us helped to establish a facility that has cared for our loved ones for the last 100 years and now it’s our turn to step up and do it for the next 100 years.”
As the campaign continues, Trinity said residents will begin seeing more information about how to donate throughout the community. Other opportunities include donating online at www.trinityhealth.org/MakeHistory, texting TRINITY to 71760, or by contacting the Trinity Health Foundation at 701.857.5432 or dusty.zimmerman@trinityhealth.org.