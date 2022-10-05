A bench trial has been scheduled for June 12, 2023 for the federal lawsuit brought about by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe. The two Native American tribes say that North Dakota’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength.
A bench trial means that a jury will not be involved and the judge will reach a verdict alone.
The lawsuit was filed in February and the tribes are alleging that North Dakota’s new legislative map violates the Voting Rights Act.
During its special session in Fall of 2021, the Legislature approved a new map based on updated census data. The map includes new House subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain reservations. The new map was redrawn to reflect population data since the last census.
Turtle Mountain argues the split House district “packs” tribal members into a single subdistrict on its reservation, while diluting their vote in the non-reservation subdistrict. Spirit Lake alleges the new redistricting map dilutes American Indian voters on and near its reservation according to a release by the Associated Press.
In July, a federal judge dismissed the State’s argument that the tribes lacked standing to sue, so the lawsuit is moving forward. Neither party expects a resolution until after this year’s election cycle though, so the subdistricts will be in effect during elections.
The November 2022 Representative elections will take place with the new legislative districts. Usually, two Representatives from each district are elected but in an unprecedented move, districts 4 and 9 have been split into two sub districts each which will elect one representative each.
District 4 and 9 span the Forth Berthold and Turtle Mountain Reservations and their residents are now concentrated in district 4A and 9A. Districts 4B and 9B cover the districts’ non-Indian populations.
The federal redistricting committee used the federal Voting Rights Act benchmark of 8,450 residents to create the subdistricts. The chairmen of the Standing Rock and Spirit Lake Reservations have criticized this decision because they feel it leaves their nations out.
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa spokespeople have stated that the tribe was already so populous that they have been able to elect legislators to both House spots that they feel have their best interests at hand. Tribal members are concerned that with the subdistricts, the population is concentrated in the 9A subdistrict leaving 9B up for grabs. This would reduce their voting power.
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and nearby Spirit Lake Tribe has proposed to create a new district that encompassed both reservations before the decision to make these subdistricts was made. They are criticizing the redistricting committee for passing over this proposal.
“It made no sense to me when the tribes came with a plan that worked, and this is what they’re asking for,” candidate for House in subdistrict 9B said. “And this tribe here, to be clear, never asked for subdistricts.”
Not all are against the new subdistricts, however.
“This is a monumental moment in North Dakota’s history to have a subdistrict that gives electors the ability to elect a candidate of their own choice,” said Lisa Finley-DeVille, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes and Forth Berthold Reservation. She is also running for the House in subdistrict 4A and is welcoming of the redrawn map.
“It is important because Native people are often left out of the decision-making process that affects our land, air and water every day,” Finley-DeVille said.