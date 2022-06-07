rainND Northwest is excited to announce a partnership with gener8tor and Microsoft Learn to bring a skills accelerator program to the State of North Dakota that is no cost to participants.
The first program offered, gener8tor Skills, is focused on skilling unemployed and under-employed individuals with a goal of getting them back into the workforce. This free program features a self-paced curriculum, taught by industry experts, focused on several career tracks.
“This innovative program is designed to match participants with a career coach that will guide them through the necessary steps to reach the goal of employment,” said Kenley Nebeker, regional director for Technical Programs and Training at TrainND Northwest. “For people looking to upskill, this program is an ideal solution to facilitate continuous learning.”
The first two career tracks, Customer Service & Sales, will launch on June 27, 2022. Details include:
Time Commitment: Five-week virtual programs
Application Timeline: NOW – June 19
What’s next: All applicants will be interviewed prior to participant selection. Each class is open to 25 individuals.
“It is a competitive world out there. Job seekers are tasked to differentiate themselves from other people applying for in-demand jobs,” said Kenley. “Growing your Customer Service & Sales skills is a good place to start if you are looking for a way to stand-out from the competition”