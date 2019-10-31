Williston was transformed into a scene from Halloweentown on Thursday as hundreds of costumed kids turned out for the annual Trail of Treats.
Main Street was blocked off as kids of all ages, wearing every costume imaginable, went business to business collecting candy. While the weather made for a chilly Halloween, parents and kids still braved the cold temperatures to fill their bags. Secure Energy Services did their part to help keep the trick or treaters warm by providing free hot dogs, while up the street popcorn and hot chocolate were given out by other businesses.
Trails of Treats has been an annual event in Williston for more than 30 years, offering a safe, controlled environment for children, especially those younger than school age, to Trick or Treat without dealing with traffic. Businesses go all out, with employees dressing up to take part in the event. Along with candy, kids were able to get a free book from the library’s Bookmobile, which was set up downtown.
Once the Trail of Treats ends, many kids head indoors, taking part in the annual All City Halloween Party at the Williston ARC.