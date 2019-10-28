Thursday is the big day when hundreds of ghosts, ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes take to the streets in search of candy. While many kids are going door to door to get their treats, there are a couple options for those looking to have a haunt of a good time this Halloween.
Each year, businesses around down open their doors for the Trail of Treats, a tradition that is now celebrating its 32nd year in Williston. Sidewalks downtown flood with costumed children of all ages, going door to door as participating retailers hand out hundreds of pounds of candy.
The Williston Downtowners Association say the yearly event is a great way for moms and dads to take their pint-sized poltergeists trick or treating in a safe environment without having to worry about traffic in residential areas.
The majority of participating merchants are located downtown, but several other stores and organizations, such as the James Memorial Art Center and the Williston Community Library are also taking part. Signs are posted indicating which businesses are involved, so make sure you don't miss out on a single piece of candy!
The Trail of Treats is from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Williston State College will have their Teton Trail of Treats from 2 to 5 p.m. as well, offering another opportunity for kids to get their treats in a fun, safe environment.
If it's a little too chilly after the Trail of Treats to go out into the neighborhood, the Williston ARC will be hosting the annual All City Halloween Party, offering a plethora of activities for all ages to enjoy on Halloween night. The ARC will have around 30 games for all ages to enjoy, as well as costumes contests for everyone from newborn to adult! Party runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the costume contests beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing every 30 minutes for each age group.
Along with games and "a ton" of candy to be handed out, there will be a photo booth, NERF area, DJ and more! The party is free and open to all, and offers the chance for families to enjoy all the fun of Halloween without having to venture out into the cold and hide those cool costumes under heavy coats. The party is a tradition for many families in the area, attracting nearly 3,000 people in 2018.
"This is a big community event that people look forward to every year," said Chelsea Fossen, vice president of the Police Association and event organizer. "It's a good addition to the normal trick or treating that people do. It's great for those who want to do something a bit more structured and organized, or maybe for those families that are new to the area and don't feel comfortable going out and trick or treating. These are all really good events to go to because you know your kids are going to get lots of candy and they're going to be tuckered out by the end of the evening."